2023 September 7 11:56

Coastal line FESCO Saint-Petersburg - Kaliningrad is 100% loaded

Image source: FESCO

Coastal line Saint-Petersburg - Kaliningrad of FESCO Transportation Group is 100% loaded, Andrey Severilov, Chairman of FESCO BoD, said at the meeting with Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov.

FESCO’s press center says the line was launched in February.

“This year we have launched FESCO’s first coastal service in the North-West Region of Russia. It was a new direction for us an now it shows a 100-pct load … We have plans to expand the fleet operating in the Baltic Sea,” said Andrey Severilov.

The parties also discussed the development of port infrastructure in the region having marked the opportunities for its increased use in the near time.

According to earlier reports, regular coastal line between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad is being serviced by the FESCO Nagayevo of 508 TEU in capacity. The ship left the port of Baltiysk for its first voyage on 7 February 2023. The service frequency is once a week. In Saint-Petersburg, the ship is handled by MSCC Bronka, in Kaliningrad – by Baltic Stevedore Company (the port of Baltiysk). Food products, consumer goods and car kits make the bulk of the cargo flow.

According to an earlier statement of Anton Alikhanov, 21 ships are currently operating on the lines connecting Kaliningrad with Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.