2023 August 14 13:40

FESCO delivered 8 oversized mining excavators from Russia to India

The delivery of the batch took one year and a half as the production process continued

FESCO Transportation Group has completed the delivery of eight oversized mining excavators and their spare parts from Russia to India. The weight of one set of equipment exceeded 9 thousand tonnes. It took about 90 days to deliver one excavation in a disassembled form while the delivery of the entire batch took one year and a half as the production process continued, from March 2022 until July 2023, the Group says.

A special intermodal scheme of the delivery was developed for the project. It included the equipment transportation from the town of Kolpino to the port of Saint-Petersburg, loading onto ships and transportation to the Indian port of Calcutta where the cargo was reloaded onto modular trailers and transported to coal mines 700 km off Calcutta.

The Group is currently working with the Russian machine-building plant on the development of a new delivery project involving a new route.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.