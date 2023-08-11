2023 August 11 10:55

Sea freight traffic of FESCO's Dalreftrans in 6M’23 exceeded 5 thousand TEU

Export traffic exceeded 2 thousand TEU

In January-June 2023, total sea freight traffic of Dalreftrans LLC (part of FESCO Transportation Group) exceeded 5 thousand TEU. The Far East countries accounted for 90% of the total volumes with Turkey and Deep Sea lines accounting for the remaining 10%, the company wrote in its Telegram.

As compared with the first half of 2022, imports rose by over 1 thousand TEU and neared 3 thousand TEU. The key directions are Busan, Qingdao and Hochiminh.

Export traffic exceeded 2 thousand TEU with Shanghai, Yantian and Vietnam among the leading directions.

Dalreftrans LLC is the reefer container shipping operator in the Far East. It specializes in short-sea transportation of perishable products. The company was founded in 1998 and entered FESCO Transportation Group in 2003.