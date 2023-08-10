2023 August 10 17:33

FESCO lunches railway service from Samara to Vladivostok

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group has lunches a new railway service FESCO Volga Shuttle (eastbound) from Samara to Vladivostok. Containers are shipped from the Bezymyanka station and arrive at Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, an asset of FESCO), according to says the group’s press release.

The bulk of the cargo flow is made by consumer goods, construction materials, goods made of non-ferrous metal and plastic.

Containers are transported in small batches without long accumulation at a station in Samara. In the future, it is planned to dispatch full trains.

The service is intended for the deliver Volga manufacturers’ products to the Far East and their further exports to East and South-East Asia in the framework of the group’s regular sea lines.

FESCO Volga Shuttle (eastbound) supplements the existing railway service operating on the Vladivostok – Samara route.

The first batch of containers with internal and export cargo was shipped by FESCO Volga Shuttle (eastbound) from the Bezymyanka station on August 7.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.