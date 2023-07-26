2023 July 26 17:33

OOCL Piraeus makes inaugural call at Piraeus Port

On July 10, the 24,188-TEU container ship "OOCL Piraeus" arrived at the Port of Piraeus, the largest port in Greece, according to COSCO's release.



Dean Russel, representative of the shipowner Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), said that the company's significant investment in building such a massive container ship reflects their strong belief in the growth and future of global trade, particularly along the East-West trade route. OOCL is a member of COSCO SHIPPING.

With an overall length of 399.9 meters and a molded width of 61.3 meters, "OOCL Piraeus" has a nominal container capacity of 24,188 TEUs, making it one of the largest container ships in the world. On June 10, the ship embarked on its inaugural voyage from Shanghai and commenced its official service on international routes. The voyage is anticipated to span 84 days, including stops at 13 different ports.