  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 28, 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 July 13 14:19

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 28, 2023

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    As of Week 28, the MABUX global bunker indices continued a sustainable uptrend. The 380 HSFO index rose by 10.44 USD: from 499.18 USD/MT last week to 509.62 USD/MT, breaking the psychological mark of 500 USD. The VLSFO index, in turn, increased by 3.41 USD (610.30 USD/MT versus 606.89 USD/MT last week). The MGO index added 17.77 USD (from 802.10 USD/MT last week to 819.87 USD/MT). At the time of writing, the uptrend continued in the market.

    The Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - continued its steady decline, dropping by $7.03 compared to last week. It reached $100.68, coming close to the SS breakeven point of $100. Meantime, the weekly average also decreased by $10.44. In Rotterdam, SS Spread, on the contrary, showed a slight increase: from $56.00 last week to $62.00 - plus $6.00. The weekly average of SS Spread in Rotterdam also rose by $10.17. In Singapore, the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO continued to decrease: minus $32.00 ($81.00 versus $113.00 last week), breaking the $100.00 mark for the first time since May 05, 2022. The weekly average dropped by $31.50. The sustainable decline in the SS Spread creates favourable conditions for the further expansion of the alternative bunker fuel market segment. More information is available in the "Differentials" section of www.mabux.com.

    Europe’s purchases of U.S. LNG have lately dwindled, with June’s volumes clocking in at 4.15 million metric tons, down from 5.63 million tons in May.  Europe’s gas inventories, including in the United Kingdom, have been rapidly increasing and have now hit 889 terawatt-hours (TWh). Stocks are now +246 TWh +38% above the 10-year seasonal average, although the surplus has narrowed from +280 TWh +81% in March.

    The price of LNG as a bunker fuel at the port of Sines (Portugal) showed a sharp decline and reached the level of 811 USD/MT on July 10 (minus 52 USD compared to the previous week). The price difference between LNG and conventional fuel narrowed down to 11 USD, favouring MGO which was quoted at 800 USD/MT in the port of Sines that date. More information is available in the LNG Bunkering section of www.mabux.com.

    During Week 28, the MDI index (the ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) and the digital bunker benchmark MABUX (MABUX DBP Index)) recorded an underestimation of 380 HSFO fuel in three out of the four selected ports: Rotterdam moved into the undervaluation zone and joined Singapore and Fujairah. The average weekly undervaluation margins increased by 22 points in Rotterdam, decreased by 14 points in Singapore, and remained unchanged in Fujairah. Houston was the only overvalued port in this fuel segment, with the overcharge average increasing by 1 point.

    In the VLSFO segment, based on MDI data, only Singapore remained overcharged. The overprice average here decreased by 31 points. Fujairah moved into the underprice zone and joined Rotterdam and Houston. The average undercharge ratio decreased in Rotterdam by 14 points but increased in Fujairah and Houston by 24 points and 4 points, respectively.

    In the MGO LS segment, MDI registered underestimation in all four selected ports. The average undervaluation levels widened in Rotterdam by 11 points, in Singapore - by 11 points, in Fujairah - by 35 points and in Houston by 10 points.

    More information on the correlation between market prices and MABUX digital bunker benchmark is available in "Digital Bunker Prices" section on www.mabux.com.

    Hecla Emissions Management has estimated that, taking into account the ratcheted phase-in period for shipping’s inclusion in the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS), the industry could be seeing carbon allowances costs of €3.1 billion in 2024, rising to €8.4 billion in 2026. As reported by Hecla, the 2022 EU MRV statistics show that total ETS-applicable emissions for the maritime industry amounted to 83.4 million metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) in 2022, a slight decrease of 0.22% from 2021. At the current market value of €90 per emissions allowance (EUA), shipping emissions carried a total worth of €7.5 billion for the year. Taking into account the ETS phase-in period covering 40% of emissions in 2024, 70% in 2025 and 100% in 2026, and utilising the forward curve in EUAs, Hecla estimates indicate that the shipping industry could be liable for €3.1 billion in 2024, €5.7 billion in 2025 and €8.4 billion in 2026. The company’s analysis of the data showed emissions decreases across multiple shipping segments, including tankers, container ships, general cargo ships, reefers, Ro-Ros and chemical tankers. The container sector showed the largest reduction, falling by 8.95% equating to 2.3 million metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) saved.  However, passenger ships and LNG carriers logged substantial increases. The former scored highest, with a 118% year-on-year rise equating to 2.8 million (tCO2e), the latter recording a 63% increase equating to 2.1 million tCO2e.

    We expect the sustainable uptrend in the Global bunker market to continue next week.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 July 13

18:01 ProZero Workboats announces sale of 15m vessel to Nord University, Norway
17:41 Celsius’ newest dual-fuel LNG carrier named in South Korea
17:16 Clarksons Offshore Index hits nine-year high
16:44 Svitzer awarded Alexandroupolis LNG terminal contract with Gastrade
16:35 Mabanaft participates in a voluntary hearing with a public authority for the construction of ammonia import terminal in the Port of Hamburg
16:05 European shipping emissions hit three year rise
16:00 Russian Gov’t approves the New Composite Materials comprehensive scientific and technical programme
15:44 Jeddah Islamic Port container throughput up 16% to 473,676 TEUs in June 2023
15:40 Russian seaports H1 volume rises 10.5% (expanded version)
15:02 NYK to commence operation of crew transport vessel for Ishikari Bay new port offshore wind farm
14:45 Saudi Ports post 6.79% growth in June container volumes
14:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 28, 2023
14:10 Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin gives additional instructions on the NSR development
13:20 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives order for 12 units of LNG fuel gas supply system
12:52 MOL to join Port of Newcastle's Clean Energy Precinct construction project in Australia
12:21 10 of the world’s busiest 13 ocean freight lanes cut CO2 emissions in Q1 2023
12:01 Clarksons: 44 pct of ships ordered in H1 are alternatively fueled
11:42 LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin marks 100th LNG bunkering
11:20 TFG Marine starts marine fuel supply operations in Los Angeles
10:49 Fishery agency names Andrey Yakovlev new deputy head to oversee fishing fleet and ports
10:41 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 5% in June 2023
09:53 Half-year container traffic on the North Caucasus Railway’s network rose 18.9% to 99,000 TEUs

2023 July 12

18:06 PIL adds Callao to West Coast South America service
17:53 New Karakurt-class fast attack craft commissioned into service with Russian Navy
17:36 The first ME-GA engine completes gas trials aboard an LNG carrier built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for Knutsen OAS Shipping
17:33 Russia approved the accession of Turkmenistan to the agreement on the ITC "North-South"
17:23 Port of Helsinki H1, 2023 volume down 8.6%
17:16 Ocean Network Express launches LUX Service, connecting Europe and South America
17:02 European Parliament adopts new rules for the greener maritime fuels
16:43 Spanish government earmarks 17.5 million euros for the construction of the inner rail network of the Port of Sagunto
16:25 GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding for tank design of two new LNG carriers
16:08 FincoEnergies to supply bio-methanol in the Port of Amsterdam
15:46 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for LNG bunkering vessel KEYS Azalea
15:25 Pasha Hawaii announces delivery of second LNG-fueled ‘Ohana Class Vessel ‘MV Janet Marie’ at AmFELS
15:13 Ust-Luga Company’s Valery Izraylit found guilty by St. Petersburg district court
14:45 Grain exports via Novorossiysk KSK terminal in 2022/2023 season soar 46% to 7.6 million tonnes
14:01 First LNG-powered containership reaches Saudi East Coast
13:21 Shell adds two new LNG bunkering locations
12:41 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding achieves full in-house manufacturing of pressure tanks for LPG carriers
12:14 Shipowners' Associations and Eni join forces to decarbonize the maritime sector
11:35 Procopiou’s Sea Traders signs up for 10 bulk carriers at Hengli Shipbuilding
11:15 KEYS holds naming and launching ceremony for LNG bunkering vessel
10:45 ABS issues AIP for new ammonia-fueled container ship
10:13 Samsung Heavy Industries and Nihon Shipyard to build 24 methanol ready container vessels for Evergreen

2023 July 11

18:06 Peninsula completes its first sustainable biofuel delivery to DS NORDEN
17:36 The Suez Canal Authority grants rebates of up to 75% for product tankers
17:16 Samsung Heavy Industries captures ship's underwater noise
16:46 Ernst Russ AG acquires 2010 built 13,371 TEU container vessel ROME EXPRESS
16:14 SCZONE launches the first ships’ bunkering operation in Sokhna port
15:46 HJSC holds a christening ceremony for the 3D/4D marine geophysical exploration research vessel
15:24 Cemre Shipyard to build a sister ship to the world's first methanol-powered SOV for Esvagt
15:20 Glavgosexpertiza gives the go-ahead to Zvezda SSC Phase 16 construction project
14:34 Half-year cargo volume at Russian seaports rises 10.5% to 453.3 million tonnes
12:17 China Classification Society issues the first AiP certificate for methanol and ammonia fuel valves in South Korea
11:42 Smart container fleet to expand 6-fold over the next 5 years
10:23 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore issues an Expression of Interest to design and promote adoption of electric harbour craft in Singapore
09:58 Far Eastern Railway’s half-year container traffic jumps 28.7% to 628,000 TEU
09:48 EST-Floattech delivers 2.2 MWh battery system for world's first carbon-neutral event vessel

2023 July 10

18:00 CSSC’s big three Shanghai yards secure 63 newbuild orders in H1
17:10 World’s 1st containership operating on green methanol delivered