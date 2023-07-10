2023 July 10 10:32

Coal exports via port of Shakhtersk in Sakhalin jumped by 25.6% to 5.4 million tonnes

Shipments of coal in June was up 20%to 2.44 million tonnes



Sakhalin Oblast based OOO Coal Seaport of Shakhtersk, a key logistics asset of the East Mining Company (EMCO) has loaded more than 5.4 million tonnes of coal to customers since the beginning of the 2023 shipping season, or 25.6% (+1.1 million tonnes) more than in H1 2022, EMCO said in its media release.



The coal port also doubled the handling of general cargo, diesel fuel and dangerous goods. The total throughput exceeded 20,000 tonnes.



In June, Coal Seaport of Shakhtersk bit its own monthly record exporting 2.44 million tonnes of coal. This is nearly 20% up on the record high in June 2022.



Port of Shakhtersk is a coal marine terminal, one of Russia’s ten largest ports in terms of dry bulk cargo volume, and a gate for coal exports of EMCO.