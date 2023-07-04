2023 July 4 12:14

TMC secures compressor deliveries to 12 LNG carriers

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has chosen Norway-based supplier TMC Compressors (TMC) to deliver the marine compressed air system to 12 LNG carriers the Korean shipbuilder is constructing for an undisclosed client, according to the company's release.

TMC will deliver a complete marine compressed air system – including control, service air and N2 compressors – to each of the 12 LNG vessels.

TMC will manufacture the equipment in Europe and ship it DSME in Korea. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The 12 LNG carriers will each have a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres LNG.

TMC is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. The company is globally recognised as the leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use.