2023 June 28 12:15

FESCO’s ship delivered 4.3 thousand tonnes of cargo to Anadyr under Northern Delivery Programme

A total of 630 thousand tonnes of cargo will be delivered to Chukotka in the navigation season of 2023

Container ship of FESCO Transportation Group loaded with cargo intended for Chukotka Autonomous Region arrived at the port of Anadyr. It is the first voyage under the Northern Delivery Programme 2023. 4,300 tonnes of food products, equipment and construction material unloaded at the port.

The ship left Vladivostok on June 14. Egvekinot was to be the first port of call but the route was changed due to challenging ice conditions. Therefore, the first unloading operation was held in Anadyr. It took one day.

The ship has left for the Bay of Cross to unload about 1,3 thousand tonnes of cargo in the port of Egvekinot.

The container ship has delivered a total of 398 TEU and 81 tonnes of general cargo to Chukotka.

According to earlier publications of IAA PortNews, a total of 630 thousand tonnes of cargo will be delivered to Chukotka in the navigation season of 2023 with 18 voyages from the ports of Primorye and 23 voyages from Murmansk and Arkhangelsk.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers over 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

In the navigation season of 2022, FESCO Transportation Group’s deliveries to the port of Chukotka totaled about 77 thousand tonnes, 87% more as compared with the result of 2021.