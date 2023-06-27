2023 June 27 17:35

FESCO shipped its first batch of 65 containers by nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group has shipped its first batch of loaded containers by nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput on Saint-Petersburg – Vostochny Port – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky route. 65 forty-foot containers with cargo including export polyethylene left the port on June 24. It is to take 22 days to reach Vostochny Port and 4 more days to come to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Part of containers will be reloaded at Vostochny Port for further transportation to the countries of the South-East Asia by the Group’s service.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput left for this year’s first subsidized coastwise voyage carrying 121 containers, metal structures, sawn timber, cranes and automotive equipment with the load taking 95% of the volume available.

A regular coastwise line launched in 2022 numbered 2 voyages. In 2023, it is planned to make 3 voyages. In 2023, the number of ports of call on the NSR coastal line will be increased from 4 to 11 including Arkhangelsk, Nakhodka and Magadan, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic said earlier.

A total of RUB 7.84 billion is foreseen for subsidizing of coastwise cargo transportation between Saint-Petersburg, Murmansk and the Far East terminals under the Northern Sea Route Development Plan until 2035. Rosatom and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic are responsible for organization of the voyages.

