2023 May 23 15:14

FESCO added port of Mundra to its Deep Sea service

FESCO Transportation Group expands the geography of its Deep Sea service with the call at the Indian port of Mundra, FESCO says in its press release.

Now, FESCO Baltorient Line (FBOL) connects China, India and the North-West Region of Russia.

The first call of the service from China to the port of Mundra was on 21 May 2023. Then, FESCO’s ship left for Saint-Petersburg. Transit time is 25 days. At the first phase, the frequency is once a month in both directions with a plan to increase the frequency to one call every fortnight.

The bulk of cargo carried by the line is made by consumer goods, products of the chemical and metallurgical industries.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 33 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.