2023 May 15 17:55

Flag-hoisting ceremony held on new corvette of Project 20380

The ship built by Severnaya Verf has joined the Black Sea Fleet of RF Navy

RF Navy flag has been raised on the Mercury, corvette of Project 20380 built by Severnaya Verf (a shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC). The ceremony of joining the fleet of RF Navy held by Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, was attended by the command of RF Navy’s Baltic and Black Sea Fleets and representatives of USC and military-industrial complex, according to USC.

The ship has joined the Black Sea Fleet of RF Navy.

The state test certificate was signed earlier.

The Mercury is the fifth corvette of Project 20380 built by Severnaya Verf shipyard. The Steregushchy, Soobrazitelny, Stoiky and Boiky corvettes are in service as part of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet. The fifth ship was named Mercury in October 2021.

Multipurpose corvettes of Project 20380 designed by Central Marine Design Bureau ‘Almaz’ (a company of USC) are intended for littoral zone operations, engagement of enemy submarines and surface ships, and gun support of landing operations.

The ship armament includes artillery, anti-ship missile, air defence missile complexes, etc. The design includes a hangar for Ka-27 helicopter.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and fishing vessels.