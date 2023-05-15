2023 May 15 13:25

Damen opens new service hub in Vietnam

Damen Services opened its twelfth service hub, located in South-East Asia at DAMEN Song Cam shipyard in Haiphong, Vietnam, according to the company's release.

This latest addition to its Service Hub network will enable DAMEN to provide a dedicated resource from which it can deliver faster and more comprehensive maintenance and other lifecycle support services to its clients across the region.

Damen Services South-East Asia will start out supporting Damen’s Warranty and Asset Management Design department in Gorinchem, delivering warranty support activities for vessels operating in the region. It will also assist with optimizing onboard systems on all vessels delivered by DAMEN Song Cam Shipyard. Thereafter it will expand its capabilities to enable it to offer a full range of business services.

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.