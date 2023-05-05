2023 May 5 16:24

Container cargo volumes reach record levels in Poti Port in April 2023

April 2023 was a record-breaking month for container volumes at APM Terminals Poti, however, the Port has continued to maintain high levels of service, according to the company's release.

53,626 TEU of containers were handled over the quay during the month, an increase of 91.3% compared with April 2022, and the highest volume of containers ever handled in a single month in the Port of Poti.

In total, in the first four months of 2023, the volume of containers handled by APM Terminals Poti was 177, 900 TEU, 73% higher than the same period last year, and the highest ever handled in the first four months of a year.

In addition, during the last four years, the largest number of vehicles in a single quarter were handled in the Port of Poti. At 25, 239 vehicles for the first 4 months, volumes are up 59.7% compared to the same period last year.

During the first four months, 103 container ships were handled, which is an increase of more than 74.6% compared to the same period last year. Finally, the number of containers handled by rail in the four months of this year – 3, 848 TEU - was the highest of any comparable period over the last three years.



