  • Home
  • News
  • OPEC+ oil exports remain steady in April - Kpler
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 3 15:45

    OPEC+ oil exports remain steady in April - Kpler

    The market has erased all price gains that had followed the OPEC+ decision to cut supply last month – although it has only started to get implemented this month, according to Kpler. The group’s export trends have not helped support prices in April, as their total level remained stable near 28 Mbd when excluding Iran and Venezuela. Higher exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia offset declines from Nigeria, Iraq and Kazakhstan, while the group’s crude inventories remained stable at 259 Mbbls.

    OPEC+ seaborne oil exports finished just under 28.0 Mbd through April, up by a mere five kbd m/m when excluding Iran and Venezuela. A combination of force majeure and sabotage attacks weighed on Nigerian shipments (-403 kbd m/m) whilst loading operations continue to be halted for northern Iraqi crude at Ceyhan, burdening the country’s export level (-225 kbd). On the other side, however, robust Saudi crude has pushed the kingdom’s oil exports to their highest level since April 2020 and the price war that took place then at the height of the covid crisis. At 7.74 Mbd, Saudi oil exports were up by 395 kbd m/m. Elsewhere, Russia managed to divert more flows to exports as maintenance season continues: its seaborne oil exports were up by 74 kbd to 3.73 Mbd, the highest level in 11 months, while issues at Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery boosted crude shipments by 93 kbd.

    Despite the latest flagship OPEC+ agreement from a month ago, Saudi oil supply has been more than robust in April. Indeed, Saudi oil exports (including Aramco’s half of the Neutral Zone) have edged higher last month, boosting by 395 kbd to 7.74 Mbd, a new post-pandemic high. However, Aramco is likely readying itself for the cuts, which are to be implemented from 1st May. Oil exports have fallen to 7.22 Mbd in the second half of April, against 8.16 Mbd in the first half of the month.

    Nigeria has seen the largest m/m decline, with its exports falling 403 kbd compared to March, down to an average of 1.25 Mbd in April, a seven-month low. A combination of strikes at the ExxonMobil-operated FPSOs and sabotage attacks delaying loadings at Forcados, have reduced the pace of crude loadings. As a result, exports of the medium sweet Forcados and light sweet Qua Iboe grades were among the most impacted, declining by 63 kbd each, down to a monthly average of 188 kbd and 99 kbd, respectively. Exports to NWE particularly took a hit, falling by 337 kbd m/m to 235 kbd, almost a two-year low. This is while they should have benefited from the end of refinery strikes in France.

    Other African producers of light sweet oil managed to benefit from France’s comeback and Nigeria’s concerns: Algerian oil exports bounced by 155 kbd to climb back above 500 kbd, a similar level to February. Shipments to NWE were up by 50 kbd, and those to the MED up by 64 kbd. Stronger demand for Sonatrach’s Saharan blend has pushed the grade’s price up to a discount of just $0.25/bbl at the time of writing against one of $1.25/bbl two weeks ago. Likewise, Angola managed to boost its shipments by 62 kbd to 987 kbd, although these have remained under 1 Mbd for the third month in a row, highlighting the country’s short-term upstream issues, albeit maintenance at Dalia has kept production in check too. Loadings of the heavy Dalia blend jumped back from zero in March to 96 kbd. Most of Angola’s export increase went to the Madre de Deus terminal in Brazil, likely a result of pricing arbitrages given the imported crude is medium sweet, similar in quality to most Brazilian production.

    The halting of loading operations at Ceyhan continues to weigh on Iraq’s total oil exports. The country’s exports were lower by 225 kbd m/m to a total of 3.3 Mbd, the lowest level in two years. While exports of Basrah crude managed to increase by 126 kbd, no loadings of KBT or Kirkuk blends occurred. Despite a temporary agreement between Baghdad and Erbil over the restart of flows, Turkey is opposing their resumption, officially because they need to examine any potential threats after the recent earthquakes that hit the region. It is over a month after the latest cargo loaded from the installation. One VLCC, the Nissos Kea, and one Aframax, the Dali, have been waiting to load since late March in the area. Elsewhere, Kazakhstan’s oil exports out of CPC did fall back. Kazakh oil shipments were lower by 113 kbd to 1.26 Mbd, but this comes after hitting a record level in March.

    Lastly, loading operations at Bashair in Sudan have been unaffected – thus far – by the power battle that erupted two weeks ago in Khartoum. Shipments even jumped by 35% to 105 kbd, but these variations are not unusual given the low volumes. Three cargoes have loaded since mid-April with the latest one taking the crude on 1st May, indicating that the situation remains normal around the pipeline and the port. However, the likelihood that ongoing fighting eventually spread to Bashair is high, potentially knocking around 100 kbd of crude supply, mainly to Eastern Asia, although most Sudanese and South Sudanese crude reaches Asia via Fujairah.

    OPEC+ seaborne oil exports variation in April (kbd)

Другие новости по темам: crude oil exports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 3

18:37 ICTSI-operated terminal in Ecuador handles its largest boxship
18:24 Yury Gordienkov appointed as General Director of Baltiysky Zavod
18:06 Cargotec and SSAB partner to bring new zero-emission recycled steel to the cargo and load handling industry
17:43 Saipem transferred to KCA Deutag its onshore drilling assets in Latin America
17:31 Chart and TECO expand agreement on Cryogenic Carbon Capture process technology
17:12 DEME Offshore awarded three contracts for Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm
16:44 PortsToronto releases 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements
16:09 CEVA Logistics to operate four deep-sea, dual-fuel hybrid RORO vessels under long-term lease
15:45 OPEC+ oil exports remain steady in April - Kpler
15:36 Longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-1, left for its final sea trials
15:13 Fratelli Cosulich completes its first biofuel supply
14:49 Oboronlogistics’ ferries increased traffic volumes of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line by 10% versus March
14:45 Wartsila partners with Veracity by DNV to streamline Anglo-Eastern’s reporting
13:35 Germany's LNG import terminals tackle challenges - Reuters
13:07 Container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in April’23 rose by 56% YoY
12:41 Diana Shipping announces completion of a joint venture for the acquisition of “DSI Drammen”
12:10 South Korea's Fair Trade Commission approves Hanwha Group's acquisition of a controlling stake in DSME
11:48 Cruise line between Sochi and Crimea to be launched by Knyaz Vladimir liner in June 2023
11:35 Port of Thessaloniki signs new dockworkers’ three-year Collective Labor Agreement
11:02 Rostransmodernizatsia starts new phase of reconstruction at hydraulic engineering facilities and waterways of the Yenisey basin
10:16 SPM-2 put back into service at CPC Marine Terminal after scheduled repair of floating hoses
09:40 Russian Railways to allocate RUB 1.2 billion for development of cargo terminal Kutum in Astrakhan
09:13 TechnipFMC awarded large subsea contract for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru project
08:19 Crowley to launch multi-modal service between Mexico and the U.S. Midwest and Canada

2023 May 2

18:05 HD Korea Shipbuilding scores W2.8tr order for 12 gas carriers
17:24 Fincantieri announces delivery of the first of two new generation cruise ships
16:59 Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 climbed by 0.2% YoY to 411 million tonnes
16:35 Egypt sign contract with South Korea’s Daesun to build multi-purpose ships
16:15 Kongsberg Digital to become the majority owner of the software company Futureon
15:57 Rosatom commences transportation of reactors for NPP of India and China by inland water ways
15:30 The first of two Tipco asphalt carriers with Hoglund integrated automation and hybrid-electric system now in operation
15:13 Second hydrogen-driven vessel retrofit for Holland Shipyards Group
15:02 Samskip expands intermodal rail service offering new service from Kaunas, Lithuania
14:42 ADNOC's low-carbon LNG growth project to proceed in Al Ruwais Industrial City
14:28 Sailing season in Saimaa Canal to last from May 2 until December 31
14:15 NYK to invest in the Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund
13:51 Framo AS to supply Yinson Production with its recently introduced Submerged Turbine solution
13:33 Federal budget allocations for development and production of ship equipment to total RUB 14 billion in 2023
13:12 Port of Southampton welcomes LNG ships at Horizon Cruise Terminal
12:41 Port of Toronto starts 2023 cruise ship season
12:34 Vladimir Putin gives instructions to attract private investments into construction of North-South ITC
12:12 Saudi Ports container volumes up 17.57% in Q1 2023
11:41 ABS publishes the first international requirements for the design and construction of offshore spaceports
11:16 Ports of Mannheim and Rotterdam sign logistic partnership
11:12 Ceremony marking the end of training of Russia’s first specialists in a-Navigation and e-Navigation held at Russian University of Transport
10:41 Gunvor Singapore successfully closes new US $600 million borrowing base
10:09 RF Government expands Plan for Northern Sea Route Development until 2035
09:41 25 crew of Gabon-registered tanker rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region
09:30 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky launched passenger hydrofoil Mikhail Devyatayev
09:23 Purus Marine Orders Four 45,000 cbm Dual Fuel Ammonia-Ready Medium-sized Gas
09:04 Pavilion Energy partners with Japan’s Asuene to promote decarbonization solutions
08:02 25 crew of Gabon-registered tanker rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region

2023 May 1

17:23 TGS introduces critical regulatory guides for key offshore wind markets
16:13 Jesper Kragh Andresen to step down as CEO of Prosafe SE
16:05 Equinor announces Q1 2023 safety results
15:53 BW Offshore signs short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
15:37 PelaStar announces new partnerships for Flowin Prize P2
13:47 Bumi Armada announces the sale of Armada Claire FPSO vessel
12:40 Van Oord selected as preferred supplier for the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster wind project in Germany
11:38 DEME co-signs the offshore renewable industry declaration after the North Sea Summit in Ostend