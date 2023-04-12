2023 April 12 14:23

GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in the first quarter of 2023, an order from its partner Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of a European ship-owner, according to GTT's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of these vessels is scheduled in the first quarter of 2027.