2023 April 6 13:12

APM Terminals Mumbai leads Performance Index with high volume and low vessel dwell times

APM terminals Mumbai (also known as GTI) has once again been recognized as the ‘Top Performing Terminal’ in India in the January 2023 ranking published by NICDC Logistics Data Services. This is 64th month in a row, that APM Terminals Mumbai has been placed in the star performance quadrant – for its combination of high volumes and outstandingly low vessel dwell times, according to the company's release.

APM Terminals Mumbai applies the company’s global approach to continuous improvement, known as the APM Terminals Way of Working. One element of this is to use Kaizen (Continuous Improvement) Events to map processes in detail and use the combined expertise of people on the front line to identify opportunities to, for example, shave precious minutes of tasks, reduce waste or improve safety. Kaizen Events are directly linked to the company strategy and as such, a critical enabler to success.



Despite having the highest volumes of any gateway terminal in India, APM Terminals Mumbai managed to maintain some of the lowest dwell times for export and import containers. Dwell times improved further still - by over 7% - in the latest measurement between December 2022 and January 2023.

The Logistics Databank Analytics Report is published by NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDS) - a joint venture between Government of India represented by National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Japanese IT major NEC Corporation, with 50:50 equity participation. NLDS was established to leverage ICT across the Indian Logistics Sector, and share best practices across the various processes and work towards bringing in efficiency in the supply chain.