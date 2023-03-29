2023 March 29 16:31

Poseidon Acquisition acquires all of the outstanding common shares of Atlas

As Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K”Line”) disclosed on November 2, 2022, a consortium composed of Ocean Network Express PTE. LTD.(“ONE”) and two major shareholders and the Chairman of Atlas Corp. have agreed with Atlas to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Atlas that the Consortium does not own or control.

On March 28, 2023, the acquisition of shares in Atlas has been completed, after approval of Atlas’s shareholder meeting and clearance for all regulatory approval

ONE holds 28.7% of Poseidon Acquisition Corp’s share.

Atlas is an asset management company, also known as the owner of Seaspan Corporation, the largest independent global containership lessor.