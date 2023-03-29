2023 March 29 11:00

DP World opens one-stop refrigerated container facility in Sydney

DP World has announced the opening of Reefer World, a new one-stop refrigerated container facility in Sydney, which will provide a wide range of reefer cleaning and repair services to customers in Australia and New Zealand, according to the company's release.

The dedicated reefer facility is the largest of its kind in Sydney and one of the biggest in Australia, offering various reefer solutions, such as pre-trip wash, inspection and structural repairs, to enhance efficiency and ensure the quality and freshness of perishable cargo delivered to destinations around the globe.

With the opening of this state-of-the-art facility, DP World is doubling its capacity to supply empty reefers, with the ability to pre-trip and wash more than 100 reefer containers daily and capture growing demand for exports from key markets including Brisbane and Melbourne, and also in New Zealand covering Auckland and Tauranga.

Reefer World’s strategic location adjacent to the DP World Sydney Terminal provides customers not just with seamless access to end-to-end cold chain solutions, but also quicker turnaround time through coordinated container movement, cleaning, repairs, customs clearance and storage services. The mega logistics park in Port Botany is well-connected to motorways and has an on-dock rail siding improving rail access into and out of the terminal.

The announcement follows key investment and initiatives by DP World as part of its ongoing strategy to grow and strengthen its operations in Australia.