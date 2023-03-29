  • Home
  • 2023 March 29 11:36

    NYK to make Mitsubishi Ore Transport its wholly-owned subsidiary

    NYK agreed to obtain all the shares of Mitsubishi Ore Transport Co., Ltd. (MOT) from Mitsubishi Corp. (MC), Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), making MOT its wholly-owned subsidiary, according to the company's release.

    MOT is a joint company of NYK, which owns a 40.28% stake, MC, Tokio Marine & Nichido, and MHI, mainly operating vessel management and ship-owning businesses with 17 ships consisting of bulkers, pure car and truck carriers, and wood-chip carriers.

    Moreover, MOT has high-quality vessel management know-how and rich knowledge of the ship-owning business. Making MOT its wholly-owned subsidiary will strengthen the group-wide ship management system to address issues, such as introducing next-generation fuel vessels for decarbonization. Furthermore, NYK will pursue synergy in its dry bulk business and promote flexible, value-added business development.

    The NYK Group is promoting growth strategies with ESG at the core under its medium-term management plan, “Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 — A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing,” released on March 10.

