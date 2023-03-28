2023 March 28 17:36

CLIA and ECSA issue statement on the Renewable Energy Directive

Based on the initial political agreement achieved on 23 March on the FuelEU Maritime, the onus is put on maritime operators to use renewable fuels, without any corresponding obligation on the supply side, according to ECSA's release.

In advance of the final round of negotiations on the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) on 29 March, the European Community Shipowners’ Association (ECSA) and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) therefore call upon the European Institutions to ensure that a binding target is adopted for the supply of renewable and scalable marine fuels. This is crucial to ensure that sufficient quantities of zero and low carbon marine fuels are made available on the market at an affordable price.

According to policy scenarios in the framework of the 2030 Climate Target Plan (CTP), “renewable and low carbon fuels should represent between 6% and 9% of the international maritime transport fuel mix in 2030 and between 86% and 88% by 2050 to contribute to the EU economy wide GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions reduction targets”. However today, the supply of such fuels to the maritime sector barely exists in Europe.



