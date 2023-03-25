2023 March 25 09:59

Carsten Poppinga to become Uniper's new CCO, Michael Lewis to take over as CEO on 1 July

Carsten Poppinga succeeds Niek den Hollander, who leaves Uniper



Niek den Hollander will leave Uniper as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at his own request. In his place, Carsten Poppinga will take over the commercial department at Uniper on 1 October, Uniper said in its media release.



Niek den Hollander, whose contract expires at the end of May, has agreed to continue in his position until 31 July, thus ensuring the best possible transition to Carsten Poppinga. Niek den Hollander has been CCO of Uniper since June 2020 and is thus head of the global energy trading business.



Carsten Poppinga is a mathematician and currently works as Senior Vice President Trading & Origination at the energy trading company Statkraft Markets GmbH in Düsseldorf, a subsidiary of the Norwegian Statkraft AS, where he manages European and US energy trading. Carsten Poppinga also gained international trading experience as Managing Director at the Austrian OMV Trading. A native of Germany, he lives in Düsseldorf with his wife and two sons.



It was also announced that the company's CEO designate, Michael Lewis, will take office on 1 July. Lewis comes from E.ON, where he is CEO of the company’s UK business. Uniper had already reported on the personnel matter on 1 March. Until Michael Lewis takes office, the responsibilities of the CEO will be assumed by Uniper’s Chief Financial Officer, Jutta Dönges, and Chief Operating Officer, Holger Kreetz.



