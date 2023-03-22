2023 March 22 14:09

South Carolina Ports container volumes down 13% in Feb 2023

Thus far in fiscal year 2023, SC Ports has handled nearly 1.8 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) and 978,374 pier containers, which account for containers of any size. TEUs are down 5% from the same time a year prior, according to the company's release.

SC Ports and the maritime community handled 201,418 TEUs and 111,118 pier containers in February, which is down about 13% year-over-year.

Even with this slight dip, last month was the second highest February for volumes in port history. February is traditionally a lighter month due to a pause in Asian manufacturing for the Lunar New Year holiday.

A slowdown in consumer spending amid rising cost of goods has softened volumes overall, including loaded imports.

Loaded exports however have been trending up for several months. In February, loaded exports were up 12% year-over-year at the Port of Charleston. SC Ports offers an export receiving window to provide more reliability and support to exporters.