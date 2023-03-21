2023 March 21 13:30

Brazil’s Porto Itapoá invests in equipment ‘firsts’ for Brazil

Volumes at Porto Itapoá grew by more than 14% in 2022 (885,822 TEUs or 950,512 TEUs including empty containers), according to APM Terminals's release. This was the highest growth rate from the five largest container terminals in Brazil. The number of vessels calling the Port also grew by 4.9% in 2022.

With the acquisition of ten hybrid RTGs, Porto Itapoá will be the first port terminal in South America to operate RTGs by remote control. The investment of more than US$25 millionwill increase the agility of the terminal's operations. The first equipment arrives in May, while the second wave is scheduled for November this year.

In addition to providing further safety and ergonomics for employees, the hybrid RTGs consume three times less fuel than a conventional RTG.



Porto Itapoá will also add an additional US$11 million Ship-to-Shore Crane, with a 70-meter boom outreach, to its existing fleet of six ship-to-shore cranes.

As well as the major equipment upgrade, the terminal will double its inspection capacity with the arrival of a new scanner to inspect containers entering its yard. The Model HCVM XT, from British company Smiths Detection, is also a first in Brazil. The acquisition – an investment of approximately US$1.8 million – will go into operation this month.

The investments are expected to raise Porto Itapoá’s customer satisfaction to new heights. The port is already leading in this area, according to the Ibero-Brazilian Institute of Customer Relationship (IBRC). The Terminal, for the fifth consecutive year, was rated with the highest NPS index (Net Promoter Score) in the country. NPS evaluates how likely customers are to recommend their services.



APM Terminals holds a 30% share in Porto Itapoá. The terminal began operations in June 2011 and is one of the most efficient container terminals in Latin America. Privately run, it is located on the north coast of Santa Catarina, a city that lies 80 km to the south and is home to important players in the global market such as Whirlpool and Tupy.