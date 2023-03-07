2023 March 7 15:56

Maersk integrates West & Central Asia and Africa markets to form the IMEA region

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has integrated two emerging markets – West & Central Asia and Africa to form a new combined IMEA region, according to the company's release. This new region will encompass the core geographies of the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and Africa, including important markets such as India, Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana, amongst others.



The IMEA region has a geographically strategic location, with the natural advantage of creating hubs for both ocean and air transport that will connect the manufacturing and consumer markets across the globe. Through this, the customers’ supply chains will have further access and ease, creating more efficiency with increased reach and scope.

The customers will continue to work with the same team that has supported them so far, and the products and solutions offered by Maersk will stay the same until informed otherwise.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in shipping services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people worldwide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.