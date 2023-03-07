2023 March 7 12:19

Construction of dry port “Artyom” in Primorye to begin in April

Image source: Primorsky Territory Government

The construction of the transport and logistics center "Artyom" ("dry port") in the Primorsky Territory will begin in April 2023. The issues related to the construction were discussed at the meeting held by the Primorye Governor Oleg Kozhemyako on March 6, according to the press center of the regional government.

According to the Governor, the construction of the center is a project of national significance. It can become the largest transport hub not only in the Far East but also in Russia.

According to Aleksandr Kakhidze, General Director of FinInvest LLC, investments into the project will exceed RUB 15 billion with the facility to be put into operation by the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2024.

The project on construction of Russia's largest transport and logistics center in the Primorsky Territory was recognized as a priority at the first meeting of the Council for Attracting Investments in the Regional Economy chaired by Governor Oleg Kozhemyako and held on 27 February 2023. According to the investors, the transport and logistics center "Artyom" ("dry port") as a high-tech complex consisting of a modern railway, a terminal, a warehouse and customs infrastructure. Its launching is scheduled for the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2024.