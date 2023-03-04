  • Home
  • News
  • IMO and EU shipping emission reduction initiatives
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 4 13:27

    IMO and EU shipping emission reduction initiatives

    The IMO and EU decarbonization rules, both those already adopted and under development, are based on two different approaches.

    IMO requires ships to have onboard valid certificates attesting their compliance with the mandatory MARPOL Convention Annex VI requirements and, if not they don’t, they are not allowed to operate.  

    EU requires ships to pay for each ton of CO2 emitted (in the future other GHGs, like methane and nitrous oxide will be included as well) and to pay penalties in case of non-compliance, on the basis of the principle of the “polluter pays”.  

    What does it mean?  
    It means that a ship has to be in compliance with the short-term measures adopted for CO2 emission reduction, approved by IMO and now in force: i.e., it has to achieve a compliant value of EEXI (Energy Efficiency Index for existing ships), and to maintain, through the years, an annual operational CII (Carbon Intensity Indicator) within the ranges established by the MARPOL convention. This is achieved through a fine work of prevision of the ship’s future operations and the adoption of measures to reduce the CO2 to be described in the SEEMP (Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan).

    Is compliance with IMO requirements sufficient to overcome the payment foreseen by EU ETS directive and FuelEUMaritime regulation?
    No, even if the emissions of CO2 are within the limits established by IMO, the tons of CO2equiv released in the atmosphere are to be surrendered as allowances (ETS Directive). Penalties are still due if the quantity of energy used by the ship has emitted more than the target established by the FuelEUMaritime regulation. The target will decrease of a certain percentage during the years to achieve the carbon neutrality within 2050.

    Where are IMO and EU regulations applicable?
    IMO regulations are applicable internationally, based on the ships’ gross tonnage and type. EU directive and regulation, as currently drafted, are applicable to ships of 5000GT and above calling at EU ports, transporting, for commercial purposes, cargo or passengers and offshore ships of 5000GT and above. In particular, for the EU application, the emissions to be considered are those relevant to voyages between EU ports, at berth in EU ports, and 50% of those relevant to voyages between a non-EU port and an EU port (and vice versa).  

    What are the costs?
    Without considering changes in type of fuel and in the efficiency of the ship, according to some preliminary evaluations based on very volatile data (such as the EUA value, the fuel price, voyages), considering an indicative target for the FuelEUMartime (being not fixed yet) and the emissions from the verified reports of past years, the total cost of the “fuel plus allowances and penalties” (100%) for a company will consist of about 70% in the cost of the fuel and 30% in the combination of FuelEUMaritime and ETS, when the two years phase in period will expire. This is equivalent to an increase of the cost of fuel of about 50%.

    The fuel related extra cost will not affect voyages between non-EU ports that do not fall in the application field of the EU initiatives.

    Are there methods and or technical solutions, immediately available now, to ensure IMO compliance and reduction of EU allowances and penalties?

    The question is simple, but the answer is very complex. We have identified three fields to be investigated: the use alternative fuels (only biofuels seems to be immediately available, probably not in the quantity needed for the whole marine sector, while zero carbon fuels, synthetic fuels and nuclear solutions are not available yet or in the short term); the implementation of fuel saving technologies (including wind assisted propulsion, air lubrication, etc. They may contribute, but in many cases they are not decisive); and the change in the traditional ship’s operative profile (speed reduction, for some types of ships possible just at the of time arrival in port, maintenance of engines and hull, etc).

    The answer seems to be the adoption of an appropriate combination of the above solutions, to be developed based on the specific ship type and operating profile.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 4

15:18 SSES and Avenir LNG delivered LNG bunker to ZIM's first LNG fueled containership in Yangshan Port
13:27 IMO and EU shipping emission reduction initiatives
12:15 Rotterdam gets manufacturing industry for hydrogen
10:03 Adani Portfolio Companies complete INR 15,446 Cr secondary equity transaction with GQG Partners

2023 March 3

18:04 Hoegh Autoliners exercises our option to purchase Hoegh Berlin
17:56 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:37 Cargo forecasts of some Arctic projects are overestimated being not supported with transport — expert
17:26 PowerCell signs agreement for deliveries to Norwegian state ferries valued at EUR 19.2 million
17:04 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Baltic Princess head to Naantali, Finland for regular dry-docking
16:31 APM Terminals Maasvlakte II announces new Managing Director
16:25 Need for investments in the Arctic estimated at over RUB 6 trillion - expert
16:04 Contecon Guayaquil announces Port to Door service
15:52 The Russian manufacturer will present a robot for the inspection of small size vessels and yachts by the navigation of 2023
15:41 Korea Development Bank starts process of selling off Hyundai Merchant Marine
15:23 International Chamber of Shipping and Suez Canal Authority commit to continue open communication
15:03 PIL strengthens Middle East coverage with Gulf China Service 2
14:30 Port of Antwerp-Bruges gets final approval for drone network
14:21 Ingosstrakh began to revise the terms of shipowners' liability insurance
14:05 Two shipping services to connect Saudi Arabia with East Africa
14:03 SEA-LNG member ZIM celebrates launch of first 15,000 TEU LNG-DF container vessel
13:42 DNV executes studies outlining critical path for the State of Maine's offshore wind industry
13:12 The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping identifies blue and electro ammonia as potential low-emission alternative fuel pathways
13:00 Construction of two grain terminals suspended in the ports of Azov and Taganrog
12:42 MAN Energy Solutions ships world’s largest salt bath reactors to China
12:18 Fincantiery to build four vessels for Edda Wind
11:42 DP World and Somaliland Government open Berbera Economic Zone
11:42 Caspian fleet of Kazakhstan to be expanded with 10 oil barges, 8 ferries, 6 tankers and a container carrier by 2030
11:20 Contecon Manzanillo, CMA CGM launch block train service
11:05 ABS awards AIP for Value Maritime’s Carbon Capture System
10:45 Exploris selects LR's Cloud Fleet Manager to enhance ship management
10:39 FESCO opens a subsidiary in Turkey
10:08 Himalaya Shipping takes delivery of first LNG-powered bulker
09:45 One third of Russia’s fishing ships built abroad are 31 to 35 years old — VARPE
09:41 Bloom Energy fuel cells demonstrate effectiveness in first major marine deployment aboard cruise ship
09:18 Oboronlogistics reports stable results of cargo transportaation in February 2023

2023 March 2

19:00 Amplify Energy reaches $96.5 mln settlement with the shipping companies related to the containerships’ anchor strikes of Amplify’s pipeline
18:27 Finnish stevedore strike ends after deal between transport workers, port operators
18:07 USDOT announces more than $12 mln in funding for the U.S. Marine Highway Program
17:52 NSR cargo traffic may reach 90 million tonnes by 2024 and 216 million tonnes by 2030
17:31 IINO conducts marine biofuel trial in Singapore
17:10 Hapag-Lloyd revenues up to USD 36.4 billion in 2022
16:47 Volumes of cargo carried by regular coastal voyages on NSR to rise 2.3 times to 20 thousand tonnes in 2023
16:47 Subsea7 to acquire shares in Seaway7
16:25 Svitzer solidifies Brazilian market presence with entry into Port of Salvador
16:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2023
15:30 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2023 fell by 32% YoY
14:59 Shareholders of Global Ports approved redomicilation of the Company from Cyprus to Russia
14:34 ABB and Pace CCS partner to drive carbon capture and storage growth
14:17 RF Government approves plan for construction of TOAZ facility for handling of ammonia and fertilizers in Taman
14:03 KSOE wins US$765 mln order for 3 LNG carriers
13:43 Keppel O&M to deliver Guyana's third FPSO
13:22 Wartsila to supply the main propulsion machinery for two new 110-metre long amphibious transport vessels
13:02 World's first hydrogen powder plant to be set up in the port of Amsterdam
12:42 SCZONE and HEPA sign a cooperation protocol to exchange experiences and develop ports information systems
12:22 Schedule reliability dips slightly M/M in January 2023
11:56 Belarus plans to purchase Bronka complex in Port of St. Petersburg in 2023
11:52 Platts to exclude Russian oil from Asia fuel oil, bunker assessments - Ship & Bunker
11:33 RF Ministry of Agriculture not to revise grain export quota this season
11:24 MOL unveils marine debris collection ship and demonstrates coastal debris collection device on the coast of Bali, Indonesia
11:02 HMM becomes best-performing carrier for carbon emission between Far East and U.S. West Coast