2023 February 28 12:48

Large transport and logistics center to be built in Primorye

Investments of FinInvest LLC are to exceed RUB 15 billion

Russia's largest transport and logistics center will be built in the Primorsky Territory. The project was recognized as a priority at the first meeting of the Council for Attracting Investments in the Regional Economy chaired by Governor Oleg Kozhemyako and held on 27 February 2023. According to the regional government’s press service, the investors refer to the transport and logistics center "Artyom" ("dry port") as a high-tech complex consisting of a modern railway, a terminal, a warehouse and customs infrastructure. Its launching is scheduled for the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2024.

“The transport and logistics center in Artyom will become the largest dry port in Russia to provide cargo owners with logistics services of international standards. It will service the growing export, import and transit containers flowing via the Far East ports and border crossings,” said Aleksandr Kakhidze, General Director of FinInvest LLC.

According to him, investments into the project will exceed RUB 15 billion, the number of new jobs will total about 550.

“The project is recognized as a state project. It provides for the increase of container transportation from three to seven thousand per day which is an essential number. A plan is being prepared for the socio-economic development of the Primorsky Territory. To a great extent it is about the infrastructure of border crossings, ports and export-import operations,” said Oleg Kozhemyako.