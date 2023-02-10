  • Home
  • 2023 February 10 16:35

    DEME subsidiary Global Sea Mineral Resources receives Transocean investment

    DEME Group NV today announced a strategic cooperation with Transocean Ltd. that brings together DEME’s Global Sea Mineral Resources’ (“GSR”) leadership in ultra-deepwater mineral exploration and seafloor nodule collection technology with Transocean’s world-class offshore expertise and capabilities, according to the company's release.

    As part of its investment, Transocean is contributing the vessel ‘Ocean Rig Olympia’ for GSR’s ongoing exploration work, a cash investment and engineering capacity. In return, Transocean is receiving a minority stake, including a board seat, in GSR. Following the successful trial of GSR’s pre-prototype seafloor nodule collector in 2021 at 4500m water depth, a key task ahead for GSR is a system integration test (“SIT”), scheduled for 2025.

    The SIT – for which the converted ultra-deepwater vessel shall be instrumental – will entail a trial of a full-scale seafloor nodule collector and riser to lift the nodules to the surface vessel and is part of GSR’s step-by-step and precautionary approach to project and technology development as the company explores the feasibility of commercial operations.

