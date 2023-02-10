2023 February 10 15:42

DEME awarded transport and installation contracts for Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm foundations and substation

DEME has been awarded two transport and installation contracts for the foundations and the offshore substation for the Yeu and Noirmoutier islands’ offshore wind farm. For DEME this is the second major offshore wind farm project in France following groundbreaking solutions and industry-first technology deployed at Saint-Nazaire, according to the company's release.

DEME Offshore will execute the pre-piling works for the offshore substation jacket, and the transport and installation of the 2,700-tonne topside. The scope of work also includes the transport and installation of monopile foundations and transition pieces. The wind farm is being developed by Éoliennes en Mer des Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier (EMYN), a consortium including Ocean Winds (an ENGIE and EDPR joint venture), Sumitomo Corporation, La Banque des Territoires and Vendée Energie.



DEME’s offshore installation vessel ‘Innovation’ will carry out the foundation installation. Similar techniques and vessels successfully deployed at the Saint-Nazaire wind farm will be used for the substation pre-piling works, which will be executed in the second half of 2023. Allseas’ vessel ‘Pioneering Spirit’ will be used to install the substation jacket and topside. The installation of the monopile foundations, substation jacket and topside are scheduled to start in the first half of 2024.

The combined contracts represent a ‘large’ contract, which DEME defines as having a total value of more than EUR 300 million.