2022 December 15 14:45

Total global seaborne coal loadings increases by 4.8% to 1098.4 mln t in 11 months of 2022

In the first 11 months of 2022, total global seaborne coal loadings increased by +4.8% y-o-y to 1098.4 mln t (excluding cabotage), from 1047.7 mln t in the first 11 months of 2021, although still below the 1167.5 mln t in Jan-Nov 2019, according to the latest Banchero Costa report.

In 1Q 2022, global loadings were down -4.8% y-o-y to just 257.4 mln t, and down -20.3% from 1Q 2019. In 2Q 2022, coal loadings were a strong +8.5% y-o-y at 313.8 mln t, and down -4.1% from 2Q 2019. In 3Q 2022, shipments increased again to 317.1 mln t, up +6.3% y-o-y, and just -0.7% from 3Q 2019. In Nov 2022, loadings were 102.9 mln t, up +13.4% y-o-y from Nov 2022, and +2.8% from Nov 2019.

In Jan-Nov 2022, exports from Indonesia increased by +19.2% y-o-y to 354.7 mln t, whilst from Australia down -5.9% y-o-y to 309.2 mln t. Overall coal imports into the European Union surged by +35.2% y- o-y to 105.6 mln t in Jan-Nov 2022, whilst imports to India increased by +12.2% y-o-y to 188.9 mln t, and imports to China declined by -7.3% y-o-y to 209.0 mln t.