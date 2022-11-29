2022 November 29 17:27

Icebreaker assistance season begins in Vysotsk from December 1

The decision is made in view of ice formation in the port’s water area

The season of icebreaker assistance in the water area of port Vysotsk (Leningrad Region) and at the approaches to it begins on 1 December 2022. The relevant Order has been signed by Harbour Master Aleksandr Surikov.

The decision is made amid below-zero temperature and ice formation in the port’s water area.