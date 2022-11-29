2022 November 29 16:40

Super-heavy crawler crane for construction of Sever Bay Port delivered from China by NSR

Image source: Sovfracht Sovfracht’s ship was escorted by an icebreaker

Sovfracht has completed the transportation of components for XGC 16000 crawler crane, from Qingdao (China) to Dickson (Russia). The super-heavy crane is intended for the construction of Sever Bay Port terminal. M/V Kapitan Yakovlev delivered the cargo along the Northern Sea Route by a direct route from China. According to Sovfracht, that has allowed to decrease the delivery time considerably.

Due to early ice formation on NSR, Sovfracht’s ship was escorted by an icebreaker.

In late July 2022, Rosneft commenced the construction of Russia’s largest oil acceptance/shipment terminal and main cargo berth for sea-going vessels at port Sever Bay near the Dickson settlement in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory as part of the large-scale Vostok Oil project.

The project’s first phase foresees the construction of three cargo and two oil berths with a total length of almost 1.3 km, an acceptance/shipment point with 27 tanks of 30,000 cbm each as well as technological and auxiliary infrastructure facilities.

Oil terminal in Sever Bay port is a strategically important facility which is to ensure handling of oil from Vostok Oil fields involving the Northern Sea Route. It will be Russia’s largest oil terminal with a tank farm for acceptance and storage of oil (102 tanks by 2030). Phase I infrastructure will ensure annual handling of 30 million tonnes via Sever Bay port’s terminal with a gradual expansion to 100 million tonnes by 2030.

According to the presidential order, NSR cargo flow is to reach 80 million tonnes by 2024 with the throughput capacity of Arctic ports to reach 83 million tonnes per year. The growth of cargo flow in the Arctic will be mainly driven by the Vostok Oil project — 30 million tonnes by 2024.

Sovfracht JSC is a transport and logistics company established in 1929. The company offers services on marine and river transportation of cargo with its unique experience in transportation of oversize and overweight cargo, stevedoring, broker’s and freight forwarding services, ship agency and insurance of cargo, container transportation and railway transport, operation of storage facilities. In 2021, the company carried 25.9 thousand TEU, 37% more, year-on-year.

