  • Home
  • News
  • Icebreaker assistance season starts in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg on December 1
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 29 14:35

    Icebreaker assistance season starts in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg on December 1

    The decision is made in view of ice formation process

    The season of icebreaker assistance in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg and at the approaches to it begins on 1 December 2022. The relevant Order has been signed by Harbour Master Aleksandr Volkov.

    The decision is made amid below-zero temperature and ice formation in the Neva Bay, Kronshtadt Fairway and Saint-Petersburg Seaway Canal.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 29

18:06 HJ Shipbuilding & Construction wins ROKS Dokdo contract - Korea JoongAng Daily
17:52 CPC Marine Terminal: SPM-2 is ready for operation
17:48 TMC to deliver boil-off gas compressors to containership conversion
17:27 Icebreaker assistance season begins in Vysotsk from December 1
17:06 Port of Corpus Christi sets tonnage record in Q3 2022
16:40 Super-heavy crawler crane for construction of Sever Bay Port delivered from China by NSR
16:31 Russian shipbuilders hire Bangladeshis for the first time - The Business Standard
16:15 Hyundai Heavy Industries unionists reject improved wage hike offer - BusinessKorea
15:53 Shell receives the first in a series of 4 LNG-fuelled LR II 119,900 DWT crude oil tankers from the Guangzhou Shipyard
15:32 Apave to acquire the entire inspection service line of ABS Consulting
15:12 Baltic Hub kicks off construction of its third terminal in Gdansk port
14:58 Dassault Systemes and Samsung Heavy Industries cooperate to establish a smart digital shipyard
14:53 Icebreaker assistance season starts in Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg on December 1
14:35 Icebreaker assistance season starts in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg on December 1
14:08 DOF announces new FSV contracts and long-term charter of its CSV
13:41 Performance Shipping Inc. announces new loan facility with Piraeus Bank S.A.
13:16 Shipment of containers from Far East ports by Russian Railways’ network increased to nearly 3,500 TEU per day
12:30 Yantar shipyard contracted to build second ice-class ship of Project MPSV06М
12:07 Maersk Tankers creates new credit facility to strengthen pool cash flow
11:47 LNG vessel Coralius makes 500th safe and successful bunkering
11:22 Wartsila partners with clean tech start-up Hycamite to jointly develop technology for onboard production of hydrogen from LNG
10:37 Mindanao Container Terminal ramps up productivity with more equipment
10:09 Vopak Pacific Canada investigates the opportunity to construct, own and operate a bulk liquids storage facility located on Ridley Island
09:34 The West Pomeranian Hydrogen Valley to be created
09:22 Particular attention is paid to developing a joint transport and logistics infrastructure by Russia and Kazakhstan – Vladimir Putin
08:57 Shell to acquire renewable natural gas producer Nature Energy
07:35 Europe’s LNG import capacity set to expand by one-third by end of 2024 - EIA

2022 November 28

18:16 Delo Group received first regular ferry from Turkey in Novorossiysk
18:07 Kazakhstan plans to handle greater volumes of cargo between Russia and Iran - Reuters 
17:43 DeepOcean awarded NOK 2 billion in subsea contracts
17:13 Port of Salalah and Maersk launch of a new service to transport goods from China to Yemen via Al Mazyona
17:00 Throughput capacity of port Vysotsk to grow by 1.5 million tonnes with new section of border checkpoint
16:15 Modility receives new funding for development of its CT booking platform
15:49 CMA CGM reports 4.1-pct increase of transported volumes in 3Q’2022
15:24 Pirates boarded tanker that had lost contact off West Africa - SAFETY4SEA
14:57 Hydrographic Company surveyed 45.2 thousand lane kilometers of seabed in navigation season of 2022
14:55 More than 80 injured as Indian police clash with Adani port protesters - Reuters
14:30 Battolyser Systems builds 1 gigawatt plant in Rotterdam
14:26 Sanmar Shipyards delivers two tugs to SMS Towage
13:58 ClassNK issues approval in principle for ammonia fueled 200,000 DWT type bulk carrier
13:12 SCZONE receives the floating hotel “MSC Splendid” with regular touristic trips
12:50 Canadian Coast Guard holds a keel laying ceremony for the newest science vessel at Seaspan’s Vancouver shipyard
12:24 Jeddah Islamic Port & Yanbu Commercial Port starts third Saudi cruise season
11:42 Fincantieri floats out the last of four ships for Virgin Voyages
11:24 Six WindWings to be installed on two vessels in 2023
11:13 RF Government increased export quota for Russian producers of nitrogen fertilizers to 9 million tonnes
10:45 NYK, MTI and Elomatic complete the concept design phase of ammonia-fuel ready LNG-fueled vessel
10:24 King Fahad Shipyard receives the largest vessel to date
09:18 CPC terminal: SPM-2 new buoyancy tank is being positioned as designed at depth

2022 November 27

15:19 BC Ferries reports record level of vehicle traffic for six month period ending Sept 30
13:54 Prysmian to further expand its cable-laying vessel fleet to support global power grid upgrade for the energy transition
12:42 Carnival Cruise Line's flagship makes first-ever Carribean call with visit to Grand Turk inaugural voyage
12:09 Four WTIVs equipped with SCHOTTEL propulsion systems for Ouyang Offshore in Shanghai
10:46 Global supply chains are becoming increasingly "green”

2022 November 26

15:16 Shanghai Port enters a new stage of green transformation
14:39 Moran Towing orders pair of tugs from Master Boat Builders
12:37 Helsinki Shipyard invites bids for sale of one uncompleted vessel
10:19 EST-Floattech signs contract with Rolls-Royce Power Systems for long term cooperation

2022 November 25

18:27 Valenciaport studyies the expansion of ro-ro and reefer traffic with northern Morocco
18:07 ABB to equip 10 COSCO Shipping’s boxships with shaft generators - Offshore Energy