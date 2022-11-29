2022 November 29 14:35

Icebreaker assistance season starts in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg on December 1

The decision is made in view of ice formation process

The season of icebreaker assistance in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg and at the approaches to it begins on 1 December 2022. The relevant Order has been signed by Harbour Master Aleksandr Volkov.

The decision is made amid below-zero temperature and ice formation in the Neva Bay, Kronshtadt Fairway and Saint-Petersburg Seaway Canal.