  2022 November 29 12:07

    Maersk Tankers creates new credit facility to strengthen pool cash flow

    The new credit facility will offer Maersk Tankers access to more funding ensuring a continued pay out of full earnings despite large build up in outstanding collections

    Maersk Tankers has created a new USD 150 million uncommitted credit facility with Citi to strengthen its pools’ working capital and improve cash flow for pool partners in a volatile and high tanker rate environment.

    “Tanker markets are currently experiencing volatile and high freight levels, at the same time as fuel prices are surging. This can put a strain on a tanker owner’s working capital,” says Morten Mosegaard Christensen, Chief Financial Officer at Maersk Tankers.

    Shipowners who are not part of a pool are paid after completing a voyage, while having to pay their vendors on an ongoing basis. This can be financially challenging. As part of Maersk Tankers’ pools, owners receive a stable and transparent cash flow, as the company pays earnings to partners every two weeks on the basis of what has been booked in freight and demurrage.

    The new credit facility will offer Maersk Tankers access to more funding ensuring a continued pay out of full earnings despite large build up in outstanding collections. It will also provide greater financial flexibility. The company will move from a quarterly to a weekly draw and repayment process, enabling it to manage cash levels in its pools more efficiently, and as a result, cut interest costs for pool partners.

    “We are pleased that, together with Citi, we have created a solution, which will allow us to continue to guarantee the cash flow to our pool partners at a time where we are paying out increased TCE earnings," says Mosegaard.

    Maersk Tankers is a service company that provides commercial management solutions for shipowners in the tanker industry, operating one of the largest tanker fleets in the world. Our purpose is to pioneer shipping solutions for our partners and the planet. Founded in 1928, we have a century of expertise in management of tankers, which we use to develop and deploy solutions that help shipowners boost the economic and environmental performance of their vessels. Maersk Tankers employs approximately 300 employees in Denmark, Singapore, India and the U.S. and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

2022 November 29

18:06 HJ Shipbuilding & Construction wins ROKS Dokdo contract - Korea JoongAng Daily
17:52 CPC Marine Terminal: SPM-2 is ready for operation
17:48 TMC to deliver boil-off gas compressors to containership conversion
17:27 Icebreaker assistance season begins in Vysotsk from December 1
17:06 Port of Corpus Christi sets tonnage record in Q3 2022
16:40 Super-heavy crawler crane for construction of Sever Bay Port delivered from China by NSR
16:31 Russian shipbuilders hire Bangladeshis for the first time - The Business Standard
16:15 Hyundai Heavy Industries unionists reject improved wage hike offer - BusinessKorea
15:53 Shell receives the first in a series of 4 LNG-fuelled LR II 119,900 DWT crude oil tankers from the Guangzhou Shipyard
15:32 Apave to acquire the entire inspection service line of ABS Consulting
15:12 Baltic Hub kicks off construction of its third terminal in Gdansk port
14:58 Dassault Systemes and Samsung Heavy Industries cooperate to establish a smart digital shipyard
14:53 Icebreaker assistance season starts in Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg on December 1
14:35 Icebreaker assistance season starts in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg on December 1
14:08 DOF announces new FSV contracts and long-term charter of its CSV
13:41 Performance Shipping Inc. announces new loan facility with Piraeus Bank S.A.
13:16 Shipment of containers from Far East ports by Russian Railways’ network increased to nearly 3,500 TEU per day
12:30 Yantar shipyard contracted to build second ice-class ship of Project MPSV06М
11:47 LNG vessel Coralius makes 500th safe and successful bunkering
11:22 Wartsila partners with clean tech start-up Hycamite to jointly develop technology for onboard production of hydrogen from LNG
10:37 Mindanao Container Terminal ramps up productivity with more equipment
10:09 Vopak Pacific Canada investigates the opportunity to construct, own and operate a bulk liquids storage facility located on Ridley Island
09:34 The West Pomeranian Hydrogen Valley to be created
09:22 Particular attention is paid to developing a joint transport and logistics infrastructure by Russia and Kazakhstan – Vladimir Putin
08:57 Shell to acquire renewable natural gas producer Nature Energy
07:35 Europe’s LNG import capacity set to expand by one-third by end of 2024 - EIA

2022 November 28

18:16 Delo Group received first regular ferry from Turkey in Novorossiysk
18:07 Kazakhstan plans to handle greater volumes of cargo between Russia and Iran - Reuters 
17:43 DeepOcean awarded NOK 2 billion in subsea contracts
17:13 Port of Salalah and Maersk launch of a new service to transport goods from China to Yemen via Al Mazyona
17:00 Throughput capacity of port Vysotsk to grow by 1.5 million tonnes with new section of border checkpoint
16:15 Modility receives new funding for development of its CT booking platform
15:49 CMA CGM reports 4.1-pct increase of transported volumes in 3Q’2022
15:24 Pirates boarded tanker that had lost contact off West Africa - SAFETY4SEA
14:57 Hydrographic Company surveyed 45.2 thousand lane kilometers of seabed in navigation season of 2022
14:55 More than 80 injured as Indian police clash with Adani port protesters - Reuters
14:30 Battolyser Systems builds 1 gigawatt plant in Rotterdam
14:26 Sanmar Shipyards delivers two tugs to SMS Towage
13:58 ClassNK issues approval in principle for ammonia fueled 200,000 DWT type bulk carrier
13:12 SCZONE receives the floating hotel “MSC Splendid” with regular touristic trips
12:50 Canadian Coast Guard holds a keel laying ceremony for the newest science vessel at Seaspan’s Vancouver shipyard
12:24 Jeddah Islamic Port & Yanbu Commercial Port starts third Saudi cruise season
11:42 Fincantieri floats out the last of four ships for Virgin Voyages
11:24 Six WindWings to be installed on two vessels in 2023
11:13 RF Government increased export quota for Russian producers of nitrogen fertilizers to 9 million tonnes
10:45 NYK, MTI and Elomatic complete the concept design phase of ammonia-fuel ready LNG-fueled vessel
10:24 King Fahad Shipyard receives the largest vessel to date
09:18 CPC terminal: SPM-2 new buoyancy tank is being positioned as designed at depth

2022 November 27

15:19 BC Ferries reports record level of vehicle traffic for six month period ending Sept 30
13:54 Prysmian to further expand its cable-laying vessel fleet to support global power grid upgrade for the energy transition
12:42 Carnival Cruise Line's flagship makes first-ever Carribean call with visit to Grand Turk inaugural voyage
12:09 Four WTIVs equipped with SCHOTTEL propulsion systems for Ouyang Offshore in Shanghai
10:46 Global supply chains are becoming increasingly "green”

2022 November 26

15:16 Shanghai Port enters a new stage of green transformation
14:39 Moran Towing orders pair of tugs from Master Boat Builders
12:37 Helsinki Shipyard invites bids for sale of one uncompleted vessel
10:19 EST-Floattech signs contract with Rolls-Royce Power Systems for long term cooperation

2022 November 25

18:27 Valenciaport studyies the expansion of ro-ro and reefer traffic with northern Morocco
18:07 ABB to equip 10 COSCO Shipping’s boxships with shaft generators - Offshore Energy