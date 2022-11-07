2022 November 7 18:07

China ports container volume rises 4.0% in from January to September 2022，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index deceases in October 2022

From January to September of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 11554.5 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.1%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 219.3 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%, according to Ningbo Port's release.

The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

Port Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in October was quotes 1390.9 points, have a significant decrease of 20.8% compare to last month. The supply and demand relationship was still unstable, transportation demand was rather flat, carriers had to undersell spaces to canvass more shipping orders, freight rate maintained a downward trend. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York&New Jersey port in October was $1819（-74.4%）and $5465（-34.0%）month-on-month respectively.

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI) is used to objectively reflect the fluctuation of freight rates of international container shipping market by calculating and recording the container freight rates change information of 21 routes departing from Ningbo-Zhoushan port, including composite Index and 21 Indexes of branch routes.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange