2022 November 7 12:12

Norbulk appoints Verifavia for emissions verification across 65 vessels

Verifavia SAS has signed a deal to provide its full suite of emissions verification services to Norbulk Shipping, the UK-based ship management company, according to the company's release.



The tie-up will see Verifavia, the carbon emissions verification services provider to the maritime and aviation industries, supporting 65 Norbulk vessels in complying with regulations aimed at decarbonising the maritime industry including the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII).



From 1 January 2023, CII will regulate the operations of all cargo and cruise ships that are 5,000 gt or above. Owners will need to calculate their vessel’s operational efficiency by comparing its fuel consumption with the total distance the ship has travelled.



To comply with CII, a ship’s actual annual operational carbon intensity rating must be documented and verified against the indicator’s requirements. This determines the operational CII rating on a scale from A to E, showing the performance level, which is then recorded in a vessel’s Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan SEEMP.



In November 2021, Verifavia launched the world’s first real-time CII Dashboard, allowing owners, operators and charterers of ships over 5,000 gt to accurately measure a vessel’s current and predictive CII rating. The CII dashboard provides guidance for ship efficiency, generating data on the amount of carbon produced and, through its calculator, insight into whether emission levels for a single voyage or reporting period meet industry regulation.



The dashboard’s simulator can predict when vessels, and specific voyages, will comply with CII regulation, helping shipowners to simulate and plan for upcoming journeys. It also highlights areas where the vessel falls short of compliance and is required to meet carbon efficiency regulations.



While supporting Norbulk vessels with CII, Verifavia will also assist the ship management company on other aspects of environmental regulatory compliance such as EU and UK Monitoring Reporting and Verification and IMO Data Collection System.



With offices in Paris, Singapore and Chandigarh, Verifavia has partners that provides IHM (inventory of hazardous materials) services from Panama, the US, Canada, Australia, China, Greece, Turkey, Hong Kong and Germany. This network enables Verifavia to provide an accurate and expert service worldwide.



Verifavia was the first company to provide EU Monitoring Reporting and Verification (MRV) services and the first independent verifier to offer International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Data Collection System (DCS) verification for several flag states. Today, the company also supports clients with compliance in several areas such as CII, Energy Efficiency Existing ship Index (EEXI), Clean Shipping Index (CSI) and the UK MRV.



Norbulk Shipping was established 40 years ago to provide technical ship management, crewing and technical services to ship owners.



The present managed fleet is operated from Glasgow and comprises bulk carriers; chemical and oil tankers; container ships; gas carriers and reefer ships.





