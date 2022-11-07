2022 November 7 11:40

Shipping line of Primorye-based company Transit prevents ships from idling in Far East ports

In the Far East ports, ships have to wait for unloading from 2 to 10 days

Primorye-based company Transit offers a service allowing for LCL shipments from South-East Asia (ports of Qingdao, Shanghai, Busan, Ningbo) to the Russian port of Vladivostok as fast as possible. As the company told IAA PortNews, “even in the current situation, cargo deliveries meet the schedule with idle time in ports”.

According to the Far East Customs, seaports of the Far East, primarily Vladivostok and Vostochny, are loaded at 95%‒115%. That leads to time losses, from 2 to 10 days, as ships have to wait for unloading. The delay in shipment of containers from the ports of Primorye is estimated at up to 10-13 days. “Time is the key factor in transportation of goods,” emphasized Transit.

The company says it is ready to deliver cargo quickly to the point of destination. Its direct sea line and own vessels allow for cargo transportation from the ports of the South-East Asia to Vladivostok within 5 days. The company promises sufficient space on ships and availability of containers (Transit owns over 20,000 containers). Cargo delivered to Vladivostok is to go through internal customs transit procedure and to be unpacked at the company’s own storage facility in Ussuriysk without delays. Then it is to be sent by the first available train to the point of destination.