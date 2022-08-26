2022 August 26 10:38

Gazprom completes construction of gas pipeline to port Olya and commences connection of SEZ Lotos facilities

and Astrakhan Region Governor Igor Babushkin inspected implementation of the company’s projects in the region

Gazprom is preparing for construction of six inter-settlement gas pipelines to supply gas to the facilities of SEZ Lotos and six settlements in the Astrakhan Region. Besides, the company finalizes the construction of gas pipeline from gas distribution plant Budarino to port Olya in the Limansky District of the Astrakhan Region, according to the statement following the working meeting of Alexey Miller , Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region.



The statement also emphasized that the meeting participants paid attention to implementation of Gazprom’s large-scale investment projects in the region. Among them is gradual buildup of gas production at the Astrakhan field. To increase the scope of gas processing, Gazprom develops projects for reconstruction of Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant with a particular focus on ethane fraction.

Port-type SEZ in the Limansky District of the Astrakhan Region near Olya seaport was established on 7 November 2020 as part of comprehensive activities on development of cargo transportation by the International Transport Corridor “North-South”. The SEZ and the modern port will be the key point of the corridor’s Russian part. The anchor resident of the SEZ is PLC Caspiy LLC with its project on construction of a modern port with a container terminal. Total investments in to the project are estimated at over RUB 27 billion. The port’s annual throughput is to make about 8 million tonnes by 2031.

