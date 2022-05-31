2022 May 31 11:04

China delivers world’s first LNG support ships with four smart systems

The world’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered support vessels equipped with four sets of intelligent systems were delivered in Nantong City, Jiangsu Province on Saturday. The shipbuilder told China Media Group (CMG) that the vessels were solely designed and built in China, marking a milestone the country’s green and digital development of offshore oil equipment.

Tian Jun, deputy general manager of Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group under the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, said that the “Offshore Oil 542” and “Offshore Oil 547” vessels are designed specially to provide services for the country’s offshore oil and gas transportation including monitoring, cargo shipment, rescue and external fire fighting.

Tian said that his team has simplified the complex intelligent ship system in design, making it the world’s first smart LNG-powered support ship equipped with four sets of intelligent systems on board.

The intelligent navigation system is similar to the automatic driving function of cars, when sailing in fog or at night, it can analyze collected data and information so as to provide optimal navigation suggestions and avoid collisions.

In addition, it integrates ship navigation, hydrology and meteorology data to achieve a more defined power device so as to reduce operating costs. Upon becoming fully operational, it will increase production efficiency by 15 percent and reduce operating costs by 10 percent.

Tang Haibo, general manager of the shipping department of China Oilfield Services Limited, told CMG: “China Oilfield Services Limited has mass-produced 12 LNG-powered support ships, and this is the first batch to be delivered. The implementation of this project will accelerate the green and digital development of offshore oil equipment in China.”

The number of offshore oil exploration ships in the world is 4,400, and more than 300 of them are currently on duty in China. Yet the Asian country is the world’s first to use such intelligent LNG-powered support ships for offshore oil exploration.