2022 April 14 09:44

Regular coastal line Saint-Petersburg – Vladivostok to be launched in August 2022

Image source: Atomflot

Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput will operate on the line

The Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic and Rosatom will jointly launch a regular coastal line between Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok this August, Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District and Chairman of the State Commission for Arctic Development, said at the meeting on the development of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the official, “nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput will operate on the line. That will let decrease the cost of cargo transportation under investment projects and under the northern delivery programme”.



Vladimir Putin said in his turn that Arctic infrastructure projects should not be shelved or delayed.