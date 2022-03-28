2022 March 25 17:06

Maersk to deploy 300 electric trucks in partnership with Einride

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) will add 300 electric trucks to its North America network – making it the largest heavy-duty electric truck deployment to date, according to the company's release.

The trucks will be delivered between 2023 - 2025 for use by Maersk’s North American warehousing, distribution and transportation business called Performance Team – A Maersk Company. The trucks will be operated using Einride’s digital road freight operating system and charging solutions. They will operate as part of Performance Team’s road freight network.



Einride’s e-trucks are assembled to set specifications throughout the U.S. The initial batch of trucks are Class 8 8TT Gen 3 manufactured by BYD. The partnership will initiate the first largescale use of Einride’s digital road freight operating system. This technology centralises decision-making by providing data integration with full transparency across the electromobility spectrum.

Maersk Growth invested in Einride in 2021 with an intention to be part of their journey, working closely with an electric and technology-focused player to accelerate the decarbonisation of trucking activities. The partnership is part of a global framework enabling collaboration in locations also outside the US in the future and Maersk is now accelerating these efforts with the North America order.

Maersk’s long-term goal in North America is to move toward a fully electric trucking fleet to offer customers an environmentally-friendly alternative for short-haul trucking.

About Einride

Einride is a technology company that provides freight mobility solutions. Today Einride has the only technology platform that enables shippers to meet both their ESG and SLA targets at a competitive price. Ranked as one of the most innovative companies and most promising scale-ups in the world, Einride has pioneered many of world’s first in freight mobility. The vision is to make the world a better place through Intelligent Movement.

About Performance Team – A Maersk Company

El Segundo, California-based Performance Team – A Maersk Company operates over 60 distribution and fulfillment center locations in North America and Transportation services which is complemented by Maersk s recent e-commerce logistics acquisition activities. The intended acquisition of Pilot Freight Services, which is under regulatory review prior to closing in Q2 2022, will add 87 additional locations serving first, middle and last mile logistics across the U.S.

About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller-Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 95,000 people.