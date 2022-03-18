2022 March 18 15:31

Nurminen Logistics Services Oy and Kazakh State Railways agreed on the commercialization of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route between China and Europe

Nurminen Logistics Services Oy has signed an agreement with the Kazakh State Railways (KTZE) agreeing on the commercialization of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The route starts from Southeast Asia and China and runs through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia to Central European countries, according to the company's release.

The cooperation aims to get the test train ready during April-June and launch commercial traffic between July and September. KTZE has already agreed to cooperate with the railway companies of Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and therefore the conditions for organizing the transport corridor are excellent.



The parties also agreed to intensify cooperation on the China-Finland route, focusing on the use of rail wagons registered in Kazakhstan and owned by Kazakhstan companies.