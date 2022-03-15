2022 March 15 16:45

Stolthaven Terminals and Pecém Industrial and Port Complex join forces to explore green export hydrogen hub

Stolthaven Terminals and the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, a joint venture formed by the Ceará State Government and the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the study of a new storage terminal in Pecém Port, Brazil. The terminal will focus on providing storage and handling services for green hydrogen and associated products, according to the company's release.

Pecém Port is located in Ceará State and has huge potential for the generation of wind and solar power, which is fundamental to the production of green hydrogen. The Local Export Processing Zone is completely integrated with the Port of Pecém, which is connected to a wide gas distribution network.

As the largest port in Europe, the Port of Rotterdam is well placed to provide valuable insight and knowhow, as it is already preparing to operate as the green hydrogen hub for Europe. Proposals for the Pecém terminal include a bonded storage facility for ammonia, a raw material used in the production of hydrogen.