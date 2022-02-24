2022 February 24 15:39

Khabarovsk Territory Gov't expects manufacture of Murena landing boats to become new growth point of region’s shipbuilding

Khabarovsk Territory Governor supports Khabarovsk Shipyard’s initiative

Khabarovsk Territory Governor Mikhail Degtyaryov and Khabarovsk Shipyard General Director Andrey Bekasov have discussed further development of the shipyard. According to Andrey Bekasov, the state defence order on construction of air-cushioned landing craft of Project 12061, Murena, is a promising growth point of shipbuilding in the region.

The shipyard has the required experience, facilities and resources for that, hence its proposal submitted to RF Defence Ministry in late 2021.

The Governor supports the initiative that can give an impetus to shipbuilding in the region and load the shipyard up to the end of 2027. Mikhail Degtyaryov is set to address RF Defence Minister Sergey Shoihu in the near time.

Khabarovsk Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is currently building two crab catching ships of Project 03141 for a Magadan based customer and a dredger for the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The latter is to be delivered in 2024. Despite those civil orders, the shipyard’s facilities are underloaded.