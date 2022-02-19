2022 February 19 10:29

MasterCraft Boat Company and Ilmor Marine announce the release of the world’s most powerful towboat engine

With 630 horsepower and 665 LB-FT of torque, the all-new Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L is the world’s most powerful towboat engine



MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., and exclusive partner Ilmor Marine announced the release of the highest performing tow sports engine, the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine. MasterCraft and Ilmor will preview the new engine at the 2022 Miami International Boat Show.



POWER AND PERFORMANCE

For boaters looking for the most powerful ride, the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine boasts 630 horsepower and 665 LB-FT of torque, the highest ever produced by a tow sports engine.



Incorporating years of experience perfecting the direct fuel injection delivery system with a build that meets the same quality standards as Ilmor’s race-winning IndyCar engines, the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine offers unparalleled power and a noticeably smoother, quieter and more responsive ride.



SERVICE AND WARRANTY

Featuring a fully closed cooling system (including exhaust) and a four-star emissions rating, the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine will also be backed by a five-year/500-hour warranty and an award-winning service team.



The launch video for the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine will premiere today on MasterCraft’s website [https://mastercraft.com/supercharged ] and across the company’s social media channels. The Supercharged 6.2L will also be on display during the Miami International Boat Show in booth #1309.



“Over the past five decades, MasterCraft has been built on four brand pillars – Legacy, Power, Precision and Progression,” said Fred Brightbill, CEO and Chairman of MasterCraft. “Today, we continue to build on our legacy with the launch of the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine, the world’s most powerful towboat engine. It is the best of the best – an engineering marvel. As a pioneer of performance and innovation, our relentless focus on pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the water is core to providing our consumers the best on-water experience. For the last 10 years, we have been privileged to exclusively partner with Ilmor Marine and offer the best performing engines in every MasterCraft. We look forward to future achievements with the Ilmor team, and together will continue developing products that push boundaries and strive to exceed consumer expectations.”



“We’ve been eager for this day since we started first developing the Supercharged 6.2L,” said Paul Ray, President, Ilmor. “This entirely new powertrain represents an extraordinary level of power, performance and refinement, something we at Ilmor recognize as a huge industry advancement.” Moreover, Ray was thrilled to take on this endeavor with MasterCraft. “First and foremost, we value the ownership experience, whether that be through our engine performance or our constantly improving customer service. Companies that share that same principal are precisely the companies we like to collaborate with, something we saw in MasterCraft from the very outset of our exclusive partnership in 2011. We are thrilled to introduce this exciting new engine in MasterCraft’s latest line up of boats."



Ilmor has been an active and respected marine powertrain manufacturer since 2002, and has been the exclusive engine supplier to MasterCraft Boat Company since 2011. The Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine is scheduled to begin production in Spring 2022, and will replace the current 7.4L MPI model offering in MasterCraft’s 2023 model year boat lineup.



About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.



About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.



About Ilmor:

Created in 1984, Ilmor Engineering, Inc. is a worldwide leader in high-performance powertrain engineering. Its championship heritage includes 21 Indianapolis 500 wins, two Formula One World Championships and three Powerboat P1 World Championships. Ilmor's facilities in Europe and the United States provide engineering and manufacturing expertise to the auto, motorcycle, aircraft and defense industries as well as motorsports clients in IndyCar, NASCAR, ARCA and SRX.