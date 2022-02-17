2022 February 17 18:51

ZELEROS to deploy its hyperloop technology in the Port of Sagunto

ZELEROS, the Valencia-based European company leading the development of a hyperloop transport system, will build a prototype of its SELF (Sustainable Electric Freight-forwarder) autonomous container transport system in the Port of Sagunto, according to the company's release. This technology will allow the technology company to advance in the development of its hyperloop system with an application aimed at decarbonising and automating container movements between terminals. This project is possible thanks to the support of the Port Authority of Valencia (APV), whose Board of Directors, this Friday 11 February 2022, has approved the concession of land for the installation of the prototype.

The SELF system aims to accelerate the transition of ports and airports towards sustainability and automation. The system consists of vehicles (or bogies) guided and propelled by the rails where the linear motor is installed. This technology has been developed together with the Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas (CIEMAT). This linear motor is 100% electric and can be operated in a fully automated way, like the intralogistics systems that can be found in logistics warehouses, reducing emissions and improving the efficiency of port operations.

With the aim of demonstrating the capacity of the technology and its impact on port application, the pilot project will be installed in the Port of Sagunto. A privileged environment to bring the technology as close as possible to the final application environment. The prototype consists of a 100-metre shuttle where the linear motor will be subjected to several missions to validate the functionality of the system.

In addition to ZELEROS, CIEMAT and the Polish company Magneto, specialised in the manufacture of electrical steels, are also taking part in this project. The project is supported by the European Eureka-Eurostars programme and is co-funded by the CDTI, the Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology; the NBCR, the Polish National Research and Development Centre. The project is thus aligned with the EU Sustainable Development Goals, paving the way for building a low-carbon future and more sustainable port mobility and operations.