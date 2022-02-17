2022 February 17 12:11

Port of Antwerp selects 6th NeTWorK for automatic drones

The Antwerp Port Authority has selected the 6th NeTWorK consortium, a collaboration between DroneMatrix, Proximus and SkeyDrone, for the roll-out of a large-scale and innovative drone project, according to the company's release. D-Hive – operational drone capacity for the Port of Antwerp In the framework of this project, called “D-Hive - Operational drone capacity for the Port of Antwerp”, a network of drones capable of performing automated flights from strategic locations in the port, is being developed.

Via a unique platform, the Port Authority can draw up flight plans and routes remotely, set the purpose and desired output (photos, measurements, live stream, etc.) of the flight, and manage authorization requests. The drones are deployed without manual intervention in the port to support its core processes and optimize overall operational excellence. This includes, for example, the detection of oil slicks and floating debris, infrastructure inspections, safety coordination, vessel traffic management support, calamity and incident support, site monitoring, environmental inspections and asset management.

The 6th NeTWorK consortium was founded at the end of 2020 by the hardware and software developer DroneMatrix, the telecom operator Proximus and the (drone) air traffic service provider SkeyDrone. The complementarity between the three parties enables the creation of a range of services fully geared to the demands of the market.

DroneMatrix, which is acting as the main contractor in the project, supplies both hardware and software for the drones. The company is also responsible for the operation of the flights. The company distinguishes itself through its in-house development of the technology used. According to Lander Vanwelkenhuyzen, General Manager of DroneMatrix, the quality of the technology and the operational approach have already been demonstrated in the Drones for Antwerp project.

In March 2020, Proximus activated its 5G technology in the Port of Antwerp. Since then, the network has continued to evolve, and as a result most parts of the port area now enjoy coverage on the 3.5GHz spectrum. A high-performance mobile network like this, which can handle high speeds and reduce latency to a minimum, is not only crucial for the drones to function optimally, but also to ensure efficient data transfer. Consider, for example, how high- quality 4K live images can facilitate the coordination of safety and security in the port. In this way, Proximus aims to contribute to a fertile digital ecosystem that promotes the development of innovative solutions through co-creation.