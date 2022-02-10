2022 February 10 14:20

Stevedoring strike threat withdrawn in Finland

Finnish Port Operators Association announces a negotiation result

The negotiation committees of The Finnish Port Operators Association and The Transport Workers’ Union AKT have reached a negotiation result for a new collective labour agreement 9.2.2022 – 31.1.2023, says the Association adding that the contents of the agreement will be announced after the union administrations have processed the result.

The current overtime and shift change ban in the stevedoring industry is cancelled with immediate effect and the strike threat 14.2.2022 is withdrawn.

The Finnish Port Operators Association is a national employers' and lobbying organization representing the interests of stevedoring and terminal services and other materials handling and logistics operators in Finnish ports. The Association's mission is to protect and improve operating conditions in the sector to ensure that its members can conduct their business profitably and can constantly develop their operations.