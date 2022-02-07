  • Home
  • 2022 February 7 18:01

    KSK Grain Terminal loaded first 100,000-ton grain vessel

    Image source: DeloPorts
    On February 07, 2022, KSK Grain Terminal, a part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring asset of Delo Group, completed loading of grain vessel NORAH with a capacity of a 120 thousand tons, the first in the history of Novorossiysk port, says press center of Delo Group.

    The vessel was loaded with over 95 thousand tons. The contract for delivery of this grain volume to the Middle East was signed by one of the largest Russian grain exporters- The Agroindustrial Corporation ACT Company M.

    It took exactly 70 hours to load the whole vessel's consignment at the KSK terminal with a net loading rate of 33 thousand tons per day.

    All technological procedures, including а mooring and an unmooring of vessel NORAH from deep-water berth 40A, proceeded in regular mode. 

    Igor Yakovenko, CEO of DeloPorts, commenting on the vessel loading completion, said: "Today we have completed a full-service cycle of the first grain vessel for the KSK terminal with the total deadweight of more than 100 thousand tons.

    We have successfully tested all operating methods and procedures  for such responsible operation.

    So, I can say it without any doubt - KSK fully meets all the requirements and criteria for operating with vessels of such a class and contracts of such a volume.

    We offer our clients a significant competitive advantage - the infrastructure and facilities to ship large shiploads of grain to global markets".

    DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

    Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

    The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.

